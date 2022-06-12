RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Takoma Park loans induction stove tops to fight emissions

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 12, 2022, 9:05 AM

If you aren’t sure if you will like cooking with an induction stove top, you may be able to give it a try before you make a big purchase for a new appliance.

The city of Takoma Park, Maryland, is giving the chance for residents to borrow a portable stove top to test.

The city government is making the offer with a goal of meeting their 2035 net-zero emissions goals. Induction stoves, unlike gas stoves, use electricity and emit no on-site greenhouse gases.

The city also says it can be beneficial for your respiratory health. Emissions related to cooking can worsen asthma and increase the risk of childhood asthma.

Induction cook tops are also extremely efficient. They boil water faster than traditional gas stoves, and allow at-home chefs to precisely control the temperature. An added benefit for an messy cook, they are much easier to clean.

And for parents: It won’t burn your kids hand when they touch the stove.

However, all your old pots and pans may not work with it.

Induction cooking uses electromagnetic waves rather than a flame or electric coil to heat your pot or pan. But for induction to work, you must use cookware that is magnetic. Stainless steel and cast iron will work but aluminum will not.

A compatible non-stick pan is included with all the city’s cooktops in case your cookware is not compatible.

The portable induction stove top is available at the Public Works Department on Oswego Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can call 301-891-7633 to check if a cooktop is available or join the waiting list for one.

The city is also asking you to do a boil test and share the experience. Compare the induction stove top with existing stove and see which boils faster.

They ask that you tag #SustainableTKPK on Twitter with your videos and results.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

