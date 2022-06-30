Montgomery Co. aims to lure in workers from states that roll back abortion rights

A wave of new abortion restrictions nationally could potentially lead to an influx of workers in Montgomery County.

It will be trying to pick off businesses from states that roll back abortion rights through an advertising campaign.

“We’re going to be proactive [and] advertise in these areas for them to consider coming to Montgomery County, where women’s health is protected,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

“We think that all their employees deserve to be in a safe environment where they’re welcome,” he added. “And we want to make the point that your workforce deserves to be respected, and come to Montgomery County, because we want you.”

The campaign could target states like Texas, Florida, Mississippi — and even Virginia.

“We’ll see what Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin does,” Elrich said.

His comments came as a group of Republican lawmakers in Virginia prepared to work on new legislation that would limit abortion access in the state.