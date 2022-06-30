FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. aims to…

Montgomery Co. aims to lure in workers from states that roll back abortion rights

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A wave of new abortion restrictions nationally could potentially lead to an influx of workers in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It will be trying to pick off businesses from states that roll back abortion rights through an advertising campaign.

“We’re going to be proactive [and] advertise in these areas for them to consider coming to Montgomery County, where women’s health is protected,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

“We think that all their employees deserve to be in a safe environment where they’re welcome,” he added. “And we want to make the point that your workforce deserves to be respected, and come to Montgomery County, because we want you.”

The campaign could target states like Texas, Florida, Mississippi — and even Virginia.

“We’ll see what Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin does,” Elrich said.

His comments came as a group of Republican lawmakers in Virginia prepared to work on new legislation that would limit abortion access in the state.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS commissioner: 'History will be very polite' to agency's pandemic response

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up