Montgomery Co. teen identified in Bethesda bicycle crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 4:36 PM

Montgomery County police have identified an 18-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash along Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Police say that Enzo Marcel Alvarenga of Bethesda was killed after the driver of a white 2012 Ford F-250 Cargo van struck him.

The department’s investigation has yet to determine why the cyclist left the sidewalk and entered the road.

The driver did remain at the scene of the collision.

The fatal crash comes more than two years after Jacob Cassell, 17, was struck less than a mile away at Beech Drive. Interviews with neighbors after Cassell’s death highlighted that the road was not safe for bicyclists in the area.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com.

