Montgomery Co. ends COVID vaccine requirement for student-athletes

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 7:43 PM

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland is dropping its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for student-athletes.

In a community update on Wednesday, Maryland’s largest school district said vaccination is still strongly recommended for athletes, but no longer required.

“The change is due to community transmission levels, vaccination rates and analysis of activities, MCPS Athletics said. “There are no changes to the vaccination requirements for school staff and volunteers at this time.”

Vaccination requirements are subject to change based on the latest guidance from student athletics and county medical advisers, it added.

The change applies to summer conditions and the upcoming fall season. Fall tryouts and practices start Aug. 10 for high schools, and Sept. 13 for middle schools.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

