FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. assisted living…

Montgomery Co. assisted living employee charged with theft

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A worker at an assisted living facility in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been charged with numerous counts of theft following an investigation into her history of selling expensive jewelry.

Maritza Ramirez, 57, had worked at Marian Assisted Living, in Brookeville, for 14 years, according to police.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that Ramirez recently became the focus of an investigation after family members of a Marian resident claimed that multiple items of jewelry and a cellphone had gone missing from the resident’s secured bedroom.

The resident was not there at the time because they were recovering from surgery.

According to police, investigators found evidence when they searched Ramirez’s home in Germantown.

Marian Assisted Living in Brookeville. (Google Street View)

“Further investigation revealed that Ramirez had an extensive pawn history dating back to 2015, including fine jewelry such as wedding bands, diamond rings, gold pendants and gold necklaces,” police said.

Items pawned by Ramirez from September 2015 through April of this year included four wedding bands; 28 rings consisting of wedding, engagement and birth stone rings; 14 gold necklaces; eight pairs of earrings; 13 gold pendants; four gold bracelets, and six purses.

Detectives said they believed additional victims have not contacted the police department, and they urged them to do so.

Police also released the following specific details about certain items pawned by Ramirez:

  • A gold bracelet with the inscription “Samantha 6-7-92”
  • A diamond ring with inscription “G.L.G to H.C.E. 5-23-83”
  • A gold wedding band with inscription “S.C.D. and M.A.K. 12-27-54”
  • A gold wedding band with inscription “F.J.F. to C.M.D.”
  • A gold baby ring with inscription “M.L.P.-J.A.G. 11-2-18”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

IRS commissioner: 'History will be very polite' to agency's pandemic response

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up