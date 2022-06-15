‘Leave a lot of extra time’: Crews assess, repair sinkhole on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

A large sinkhole that materialized on one of Maryland's busiest roads could affect not just the Thursday morning commute. Here's what you need to know.

A large sinkhole that materialized on one of Maryland’s busiest roads could affect not just the Thursday morning commute. Here’s what you need to know.

The Maryland State Highway Administration was on the scene Wednesday night, along with crews, to assess and repair a sinkhole that appeared on the right lane of southbound Interstate 270 before Interstate 370 (Exit 9) in Montgomery County.

What does this mean for Thursday’s morning rush?

Two right lanes will be closed on “one of the busiest roads in the state,” spokesman Charlie Gischlar, with the Maryland State Highway Administration, said. He said that he expects the morning rush hour to be “very, very busy.”

Gischlar said they are trying to get people to consider alternate routes, such as Md. 355, and encouraging them to leave a lot of extra time.

“Best thing to do if you’re coming from points Frederick and south, heading toward Gaithersburg and points south, is to give yourself a lot of extra time, make sure you have plenty of fuel in your tank and consider using Md. 355 or any other alternate routes that suit your needs,” Gishclar said.

The SHA has also worked with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation to re-time the traffic signals at Md. 355, which which runs parallel to I-270, “to give the through traffic more green time for the morning commuters,” Gischlar added.

“The highest trip counts on I-270 near this work zone are usually recorded during the 6 a.m. hour, so you’d need to leave very early or during the midday in order to beat any potential delays,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said.

Gischlar also recommended checking the traffic cameras on the SHA website to see how bad the backups are.

The sinkhole was the result of a broken 6-foot drainage pipe that runs underneath I-270 before I-370.

“Part of that pipe, it’s corrugated pipe, has become compromised, so we had to close two right lanes at this time, so we can get in there and assess what’s going on,” Gischlar said.

The closure could extend 24 hours or more, SHA said in a news release. Gischlar said the closure on the southbound lanes can last through Thursday, midday afternoon, “perhaps longer.”

Gischlar said crews will work all night long to determine the extent of the damage, but he added “this could be an extended closure for multiple days.”

“We’ll know more in the coming hours and days, and we will let you know,” he added.

The initial lane closure on Wednesday afternoon did not have much of an impact on the afternoon commute and only led to minor delays — not a good indication of the sinkhole’s potential effect, Dildine said.

“I-270 has very directionally focused rush hours compared to other area highways, meaning the opposing lanes are well under capacity during peak times, sometimes by several thousand trips per hour,” Dildine said.

Below is the area where it happened.

