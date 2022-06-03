RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Father, 2nd driver indicted in Montgomery Co. road race that killed 4-year-old

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 3, 2022, 6:14 PM

Several months after a 4-year-old child was killed in a Silver Spring, Maryland, car crash, two drivers — including her father — have been charged with manslaughter.

The Montgomery County police said Friday that Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, 25, and Felipe Hernandez, 24, will be charged with manslaughter by motor vehicle, two separate counts of second-degree assault and driving a vehicle in a speed contest.

Police say that 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez was in the back seat of the car of Hernandez, her father, when he began to race with Posadas.

Officials said that both cars were speeding down the road when another car headed the other way attempted to turn left.

The Ford Fusion was struck by both vehicles. Hernandez’s car hit a brick wall, and Iliana Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Her father turned himself in to the police and was released on a $10,000 bond. Posadas is detained in Indiana on unrelated charges.

Police said the driver of the other car has been given three citations for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officials have not released that driver’s name.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash:

WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: A previous report said that Iliana Hernandez was 3 years old. The Montgomery County police have confirmed that she was 4.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

