3-year-old killed in Silver Spring crash

A 3-year-old child was killed in a three-car crash in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday night, police say.

Montgomery County police said the crash happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Georgia Avenue, about half a mile north of the Forest Glen Metro station.

A black 2020 Ford Fusion traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue was attempting to make a left turn onto Dexter Avenue, and was struck by a silver 2021 Honda Civic and a black 2005 Acura RSX that were both traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, police said.

The Acura then left the road and struck a large decorative brick wall.

There were three people inside the Acura, including the 3-year-old, who was in the back seat and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. The child was taken to the hospital and died.

Police will not release the child’s name until they properly notify the family, authorities said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash: