RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Ex-Rockville cop pleads guilty…

Ex-Rockville cop pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former Rockville, Maryland, police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Morozewicz, of Frederick, Maryland, admitted receiving and distributing child pornography on a file-sharing network between September 2020 and January 2021, when he was a police officer and a member of the Army National Guard, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Morozewicz had more than 12,000 pornographic images that depicted children, including about 200 depicting infants and toddlers, and some that included depictions of sadomasochistic conduct, the prosecutors said.

They added that Morozewicz admitted to erasing and resetting a smartphone and discarding a computer in March 2021 when he found out that law enforcement officials wanted to talk with him.

Morozewicz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up