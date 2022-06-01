Ex-Rockville cop pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Morozewicz, of Frederick, Maryland, admitted receiving and distributing child pornography on a file-sharing network between September 2020 and January 2021, when he was a police officer and a member of the Army National Guard, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A former Rockville, Maryland, police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Morozewicz, of Frederick, Maryland, admitted receiving and distributing child pornography on a file-sharing network between September 2020 and January 2021, when he was a police officer and a member of the Army National Guard, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Morozewicz had more than 12,000 pornographic images that depicted children, including about 200 depicting infants and toddlers, and some that included depictions of sadomasochistic conduct, the prosecutors said.

They added that Morozewicz admitted to erasing and resetting a smartphone and discarding a computer in March 2021 when he found out that law enforcement officials wanted to talk with him.

Morozewicz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.