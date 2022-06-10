RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Driver dead after crash on Route 355 in Germantown

June 10, 2022, 2:06 PM

A driver is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree in Germantown, Maryland, on Thursday night.

Montgomery County police were dispatched for a crash involving a single vehicle on Md. Route 355/Frederick Road at Wheatfield Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers on scene found the driver ejected from their car, a silver 2007 Infinity M35, after crashing into a tree.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where he later died. His identity had not been made public as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the Infinity was traveling southbound on Frederick Road approaching Wheatfield Drive, when the driver lost control attempting to negotiate a curve and crossed into the median. The Infinity struck a tree before coming to a stop on the northbound side.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Frederick Road reopened just before 1 a.m. Friday following a crash investigation between Professional Drive and Plummer Drive. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

