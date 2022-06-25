87-year-old man dies in Montgomery Co. pedestrian crash

An 87-year-old Maryland man died after being hit by a car in Aspen Hill, Maryland, in the early hours on Friday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The victim was identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, a resident of Rockville, on Saturday.

Detectives said Gibson was not in a crosswalk, but in the roadway when he was hit by the car near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and police have not announced any charges or arrests in connection with the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773- 6620.

Below is a map of the area: