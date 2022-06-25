SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
87-year-old man dies in Montgomery Co. pedestrian crash

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com

June 25, 2022, 3:43 PM

An 87-year-old Maryland man died after being hit by a car in Aspen Hill, Maryland, in the early hours on Friday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The victim was identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, a resident of Rockville, on Saturday.

Detectives said Gibson was not in a crosswalk, but in the roadway when he was hit by the car near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and police have not announced any charges or arrests in connection with the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773- 6620.

Vivian Medithi

Vivian Medithi is digital writer/editor. Vivian has been with WTOP since 2019.

