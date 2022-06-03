3 arrested after police chase on I-495

Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase involving shots fired at officers shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour.

Police said they followed the three after their SUV was seen leaving an attempted burglary in Bethesda, but did not say exactly where.

Then, police said the suspects shot at them, hitting one police car.

No officers were hurt and none fired back, according to police. The SUV crashed soon after, near the Wisconsin Avenue exit on I-495.

One person was arrested immediately, but two others ran into the nearby woods.

A Prince George’s County Police helicopter helped the search and the last two people were found and arrested just before 4 a.m., according to police.

The police search closed lanes on I-495 for more than an hour, causing a mile-long backup.