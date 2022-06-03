FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
3 arrested after police chase on I-495

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 9:35 AM

Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase involving shots fired at officers shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour, authorities say.

Police said they followed the three after their SUV was seen leaving an attempted burglary in Bethesda, but did not say exactly where.

Then, police said the suspects shot at them, hitting one police car.

No officers were hurt and none fired back, according to police. The SUV crashed soon after, near the Wisconsin Avenue exit on I-495.

One person was arrested immediately, but two others ran into the nearby woods.

A Prince George’s County Police helicopter helped the search and the last two people were found and arrested just before 4 a.m., according to police.

The police search closed lanes on I-495 for more than an hour, causing a mile-long backup.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

