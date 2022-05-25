Silver Spring man facing prison time following deadly car crash

A Silver Spring man is facing time behind bars for his role in a deadly crash.

A Silver Spring man is facing time behind bars for his role in a deadly crash.

Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, was convicted by a jury Wednesday for the death of 57-year-old Jacques Vainqueur.

He’s facing up to three years in prison and five years of probation for criminally negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle.

The crash happened back in 2020 along Old Columbia Pike near a residential area along Ruxton Road.

Although Martinez Lazo told investigators he believed Vainqueur had somehow ended up in his lane when the vehicles collided head on, the investigation found Martinez Lazo was going 75 miles per hour seconds before impact, more than twice the speed limit.

Vainqueur died at the hospital, and a passenger in his car had serious injuries. Martinez Lazo was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Martinez Lazo will be sentenced Sept 9.