Online threats not ‘credible,’ but Montgomery Co. high school adding police, staff as kids return

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 30, 2022, 7:00 PM

Officials at Winston Churchill High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, believe that there is “no immediate, credible threat,” but there will be additional staff and police present following online threats to the school that were widely shared on social media.

In a letter to the school community, Principal John Taylor said that the school worked with Montgomery County police and determined that the student involved in the threat is not in the area.

The threats targeted the school community as well as individual students and staff.

“I fully believe that the threat to our school community has been mitigated, and that it is safe for ALL students to return to school tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31,” Taylor said in a letter to the school community.

There will be additional staff from Montgomery County schools as well as police Tuesday to “ensure a safe and orderly school day,” the letter said. There will also be counseling staff available to meet with students and discuss what’s happened with any students who have information or who may need support.

The school system and high school will also continue investigating the threats and will determine disciplinary action for any students involved.

Anyone with information on the threats should inform school administrators or security.

