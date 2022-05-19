Montgomery Co. surgical assistant charged with sexual assault

A surgical assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A surgical assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Forty-seven-year-old Mir Asadullah Naqvi, of Ellicott City, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident after an operation at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on April 5, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses, and is being held in Montgomery County awaiting a bond hearing.

Detectives with the Montgomery County police ask any other potential victims to contact investigators by calling 240-773-5400.