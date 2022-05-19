RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Montgomery Co. surgical assistant charged with sexual assault

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 1:26 PM

A surgical assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Forty-seven-year-old Mir Asadullah Naqvi, of Ellicott City, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident after an operation at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on April 5, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses, and is being held in Montgomery County awaiting a bond hearing.

Detectives with the Montgomery County police ask any other potential victims to contact investigators by calling 240-773-5400.

Mir Asadullah Naqvi, 47, of Ellicott City, was arrested Wednesday. (Courtesy MCPD)

