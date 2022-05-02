RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Montgomery Co. police seek suspects in bleach-spray assault at Wheaton Mall

May 2, 2022, 11:26 AM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are seeking the public’s help identifying two teen girls suspected in an assault last month at Wheaton Mall in which bleach was sprayed in the victim’s eyes.

Officers were called to Wheaton Mall on Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring around 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, according to a news release published Monday.

The release said the female victim was inside the mall when she was approached by two teen girls, who pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the face. One of the girls then sprayed bleach in her eyes before they both ran off.

Montgomery County police released surveillance video of the suspects from a Metro station camera.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

