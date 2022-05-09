RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Montgomery Co. summer camps open for registration

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 6:51 PM

School will soon be out, and that means summer camp registration is open.

From general camps to specialty camps focused on STEM and sports, parents in Montgomery County have several options to keep kids busy.

The county will also offer camps that begin after summer school classes end.

“We’re excited that summer is coming back around. It’s one of our favorite times of year,” said Amanda DeFilippo, a manager for Montgomery County Recreation’s countywide team.

Capacity limits at some camps are still lower than usual due to a focus on safety, she said.

“Our summer fun centers typically range anywhere from 105 to 150 kids depending on our locations. This summer we’re at 80,” stressed DeFilippo, who added that the current capacity is still higher than previous years.

The best way parents can prepare for camps, she said, is by ensuring kids have the proper attire and labeled lunches. They should also review safety requirements before camp starts.

And it’s not too late to sign up. Registrations will be open right up until camps begin the week of June 28. Camp will continue until school starts again.

Learn more about the camps online.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

