RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Fellow Northwest student charged…

Fellow Northwest student charged in death of Germantown teenager

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Northwest High School student has been arrested in the death of another Northwest student who was found dead in January.

Jailyn Jones, 17, of Germantown, was found dead in a creek behind a house on Grotto Lane, off Great Seneca Highway in Germantown, on Jan. 24.

Police Chief Marcus Jones on Monday announced that Ta’Quawn Deon Henderson, 17, has been arrested. State’s Attorney John McCarthy said he’s been charged as an adult with premeditated first-degree murder.

Jones had been “stabbed multiple times,” Chief Jones said, and had head wounds as well. They also found clothes with “blood evidence,” Chief Jones said, which they eventually connected with Henderson.

An arrest warrant was issued for Henderson May 12; he turned himself in Sunday night.

The chief said Jailyn Jones was last seen Friday, Jan. 21, and had told several people he was going to meet “Tay.” Jones was seen on doorbell cameras leaving his house alone that day.

While Chief Jones said Monday that police were “very confident that [Henderson] played a significant role,” there may be other people involved. “We’re not done yet,” Jones said.

The chief said no motive has been established yet, but that “We do know that they knew each other.”

He added, “This is a double tragedy; let’s be real. We have a 17-year-old arrested for murder … [and] it makes no sense that this young man has lost his life.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies saved half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up