Fellow Northwest student charged in death of Germantown teenager

A Northwest High School student has been arrested in the death of another Northwest student who was found dead in January.

Jailyn Jones, 17, of Germantown, was found dead in a creek behind a house on Grotto Lane, off Great Seneca Highway in Germantown, on Jan. 24.

Police Chief Marcus Jones on Monday announced that Ta’Quawn Deon Henderson, 17, has been arrested. State’s Attorney John McCarthy said he’s been charged as an adult with premeditated first-degree murder.

Jones had been “stabbed multiple times,” Chief Jones said, and had head wounds as well. They also found clothes with “blood evidence,” Chief Jones said, which they eventually connected with Henderson.

An arrest warrant was issued for Henderson May 12; he turned himself in Sunday night.

The chief said Jailyn Jones was last seen Friday, Jan. 21, and had told several people he was going to meet “Tay.” Jones was seen on doorbell cameras leaving his house alone that day.

While Chief Jones said Monday that police were “very confident that [Henderson] played a significant role,” there may be other people involved. “We’re not done yet,” Jones said.

The chief said no motive has been established yet, but that “We do know that they knew each other.”

He added, “This is a double tragedy; let’s be real. We have a 17-year-old arrested for murder … [and] it makes no sense that this young man has lost his life.”