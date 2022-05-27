RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
DC’s Mormon Temple releases extra visitors tickets

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

May 27, 2022, 1:10 AM

The D.C. area’s Mormon temple opened to the public for the first time since 1974. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Due to “popular demand,” the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, is releasing additional tickets to its open house before it closes in mid-June.

Tickets are free and are only required to enter the parking lot or use the Metro bus shuttle. They can be found on the temple’s website.

A reservation is needed to park at the temple. Available parking is limited compared to the actual size of the temple grounds. Free shuttle buses run from the Forest Glen Metro Station for anyone who would like to park there instead.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday until June 11. The temple is closed on Sundays.

In April, the temple re-opened to the public after being closed for 50 years. A rededication will be held in August, where only those who have a certain status in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be allowed to go inside.

