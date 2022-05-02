2 killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting in Germantown.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting in Germantown.

Montgomery County Police say their officers responded to Crystal Rock Drive at about 4:30 p.m. after a reported shooting.

In a statement to WTOP, police say this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation with many moving parts.

No other details are being released right now, but police are urging anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.