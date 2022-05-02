2 killed in Germantown shooting had shot each other, police say

Montgomery County police said two people who were shot and killed in Germantown on Wednesday afternoon, shot each other.

Montgomery County police said two people who were shot and killed in Germantown, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, shot each other.

The investigation started when police went to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and found 16-year-old Cesar Segovia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Segovia, a resident of Gaithersburg, died at the hospital.

Around 20 minutes later, police responded to an address on Crystal Rock Drive — less than 2 miles from the hospital — for a report of a shooting. There, they located 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, who had also been shot.

Akowuah died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police believe the two met not far from where Akowuah was found on Crystal Rock Drive and shot each other during an altercation. Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).