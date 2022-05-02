RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
2 killed in Germantown shooting had shot each other, police say

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 4:10 PM

Montgomery County police said two people who were shot and killed in Germantown, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, shot each other.

The investigation started when police went to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and found 16-year-old Cesar Segovia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Segovia, a resident of Gaithersburg, died at the hospital.

Around 20 minutes later, police responded to an address on Crystal Rock Drive — less than 2 miles from the hospital — for a report of a shooting. There, they located 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, who had also been shot.

Akowuah died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police believe the two met not far from where Akowuah was found on Crystal Rock Drive and shot each other during an altercation. Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

