1 hurt in possible shooting on ICC in Montgomery Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 11:06 AM

One person was hurt in the early hours of Monday after a possible shooting on the Intercounty Connector/Md. Route 200 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. MDTA Police got a call for a westbound Toyota van that may have been struck by gunfire.

Police said the van was headed west on the ICC when a black sedan, driving without headlights on, pulled along the passenger side.

The driver of the van said he heard a loud noise and saw a flash from the black sedan. Then a passenger in the second row of the van indicated they’d been struck by something.

The driver pulled over before the Shady Grove Road exit and called police.

Responding officers said they found evidence suggesting the van had been struck by gunfire once in the passenger-side sliding back door.

The passenger in the second-row seat was grazed on the chin, but not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or persons who saw suspicious activity along the ICC/MD 200 shortly after midnight are asked to call the MDTA Police ICC Detachment at 410-537-6905.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

