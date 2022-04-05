RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Vote on Montgomery County police accountability board delayed

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

April 5, 2022, 5:08 PM

The vote to create a local police accountability board has been delayed in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Council members were expected to hold a final vote on the bill that creates a board designed to handle allegations of police misconduct during Tuesday’s legislative meeting.

The decision to hold off came as council members discussed amendments that might have to be added after their final vote due to legislation still being considered in Annapolis.

Among the issues under consideration: whether to expand the scope of complaints subject to review and how board members should be compensated. But there were other concerns, including the timeline involved in establishing the board once the bill passes.

Council member Craig Rice urged his colleagues to wait until the Maryland General Assembly wraps up its work. The 90-day lawmaking session in Annapolis ends April 11.

“To do something today to then come back to it in another couple of weeks, or three weeks or a month to revise it based on what the General Assembly has done makes no sense at all,” he said.

Council President Gabe Albornoz said the council is expected to take up the issue for a final vote when the council returns from recess. The item is tentatively scheduled for April 19.

