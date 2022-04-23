Police ID victim of fatal shooting in Takoma Park

Police say that 23-year-old Ahmadou Bamba Gueye of Takoma Park was the victim of a fatal shooting around 5:47 p.m.

Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, say they have identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Friday evening.

In an updated news release, police say that 23-year-old Ahmadou Bamba Gueye of Takoma Park was the victim of a fatal shooting around 5:47 p.m. Friday on the 7600 block of Maple Avenue by the Park Ritchie apartment complex.

According to the release, Takoma Park Police were called to the area to report shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Gueye suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No suspect or motive has been attributed to the homicide. Takoma Park police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this investigation to call 301-270-1100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can text their tip to 847411 and type TPPDTIP at the beginning of their message.

