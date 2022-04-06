RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 | US charges Russian oligarch | Russia to pay bonds in rubles | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. schools put…

Montgomery Co. schools put on lockdown after report of student with gun

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 6, 2022, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a student with a gun.

The police said they found and arrested the Clarksburg High School student who reportedly had the gun, but no weapon has been found.

Police said the student had a confrontation with someone in the parking lot of the high school and Rocky Hill Middle School, on Brick Haven Way, and that a resident said the student displayed a handgun. The two schools, as well as the Goddard School, were put on lockdown at about 10:35 a.m.

The police identified the student and found him about a half-hour later at home. They said he went into the high school, but eventually left.

The school was searched, but no gun has been found, the police said. The student is still in custody, awaiting charges.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

White House reviewing agency zero trust cybersecurity plans

Biden signs USPS reform legislation into law as agency seeks higher mail prices

GSA's new blanket purchase agreement focuses on scalable cloud solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up