Montgomery Co. schools put on lockdown after report of student with gun

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a student with a gun.

The police said they found and arrested the Clarksburg High School student who reportedly had the gun, but no weapon has been found.

Police said the student had a confrontation with someone in the parking lot of the high school and Rocky Hill Middle School, on Brick Haven Way, and that a resident said the student displayed a handgun. The two schools, as well as the Goddard School, were put on lockdown at about 10:35 a.m.

The police identified the student and found him about a half-hour later at home. They said he went into the high school, but eventually left.

The school was searched, but no gun has been found, the police said. The student is still in custody, awaiting charges.