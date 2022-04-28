Montgomery Co. police searching for suspect in Bethesda burglaries

Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect in two separate burglaries that happened in Bethesda on the same day.

Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect in two separate burglaries across Bethesda, Maryland, within the same day.

On Sunday, April 10, officers responded to the 5000 block of Rugby Avenue for the report of a burglary around 3 a.m. Police believe the suspect entered the yard of home, damaged property and then left without taking anything.

On the same day, officers also responded to the 8000 block of Glenbrook Road for the report of a burglary around 5 a.m. Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect kicking in the back storm door to gain entry to the home. Video showed the suspect leaving the home at about 11 a.m. without taking anything.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solves of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.