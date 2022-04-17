Gaithersburg auto shop destroyed in Saturday fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer reported the fire at the Diamond Auto Clinic around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

A fire enveloped and destroyed an auto shop in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.

Piringer said employees were turning off the lights when they heard a pop and saw a fire shortly after. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Piringer said, they found that a vehicle in one of the shop’s bays was burning.

Update (~620p 4/16) 100 E Diamond Av, Diamond Auto Repair; occupied bldg/closing for night (turning off lights, heard ‘pop’ & saw fire; Area of Origin, rear of shop; Cause, undetermined/under investigation; Damage, ~$1.5M ($1M bldg/$500K contents); no injury; ~85 FFs on scene https://t.co/coxydy9H3H pic.twitter.com/uCRyCsH1Hs — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 17, 2022

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused the shop’s roof to collapse, dealing $1.5 million in damages to the business.

Some roads in the area were closed off while a team of around 85 firefighters brought the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

