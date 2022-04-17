RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Gaithersburg auto shop destroyed in Saturday fire

Matthew Delaney

April 17, 2022, 4:43 PM

Scenes from the fire that destroyed the Diamond Auto Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Saturday.

Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service
A fire enveloped and destroyed an auto shop in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer reported the fire at the Diamond Auto Clinic around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Piringer said employees were turning off the lights when they heard a pop and saw a fire shortly after. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Piringer said, they found that a vehicle in one of the shop’s bays was burning.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused the shop’s roof to collapse, dealing $1.5 million in damages to the business.

Some roads in the area were closed off while a team of around 85 firefighters brought the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Below is a map of the area:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

