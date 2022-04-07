RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Clarksburg teen faces assault, handgun charges after school lockdowns

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 7:55 PM

A Montgomery County teenager faces assault and handgun charges after an incident that led to three Maryland schools being placed on lockdown early Wednesday.

Nafees Muhammad, 16, will be tried as an adult, the Montgomery County Police Department said, on claims he pointed a privately-made handgun at another person during a dispute near his Clarksburg home.

Around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County 911 operators received a call from a Clarksburg resident reporting that a man with a handgun had approached his home on Brick Haven Way, after a confrontation over the suspect allegedly striking the caller’s car while parking.

The man, whom police say they later identified as Muhammad, fled toward Clarksburg High School, which Muhammad attends as a student. Clarksburg High, as well as nearby Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School, were placed on lockdown after a report of an armed individual in the area.

Detectives learned Muhammad briefly entered Clarksburg High after the dispute on Brick Haven Way but left campus. Muhammad was eventually located at his home and taken into custody. His vehicle was towed away for investigation.

Subsequent searches of his car and home yielded a loaded PMF Polymer80 pistol with an extended magazine and three kits for the weapon’s assembly, which police say is an example of a privately-made firearm or “ghost gun.” Nine-millimeter rounds and a safe were also recovered through search warrants.

Muhammad is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a minor, and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.

In a news release Thursday, police said an investigation is ongoing.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

