7-year-old struck by car at Bethesda bus stop dies

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 3:26 PM

A 7-year-old boy, who was standing with his father and baby sibling at a bus stop when all three were hit by a car on Tuesday, has died.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police spokeswoman confirmed to WTOP the boy’s death. She did not identify the boy or provide further details.

The boy was standing at the bus stop about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday with his father, who was pushing his 18-month-old toddler in a stroller, when the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord pulling out of a nearby apartment parking lot jumped the curb, crashed into them and then cut back across the road and crashed into a tree.

The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital along with his father, who had minor injuries. The toddler was uninjured, police said.

Police said the driver of the Accord stayed at the scene of the crash and gave a statement to police. He was not injured.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington spoke to the driver at the scene of the crash.

“I lost control, and it was out of my control,” he said, saying he was “very, very sorry.”

The driver, who said he was 82, has not been charged.

The boy attended Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda. In a tweet, Montgomery County At-Large Council member Evan Glass said he was devastated.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

