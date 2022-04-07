7-year-old struck by car at Bethesda bus stop dies

A 7-year-old boy, who was standing with his father and baby sibling at a bus stop in Montgomery County when all three were hit by a car on Tuesday, has died.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police spokeswoman confirmed to WTOP the boy’s death. She did not identify the boy or provide further details.

The boy was standing at the bus stop about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday with his father, who was pushing his 18-month-old toddler in a stroller, when the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord pulling out of a nearby apartment parking lot jumped the curb, crashed into them and then cut back across the road and crashed into a tree.

The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital along with his father, who had minor injuries. The toddler was uninjured, police said.

Police said the driver of the Accord stayed at the scene of the crash and gave a statement to police. He was not injured.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington spoke to the driver at the scene of the crash.

“I lost control, and it was out of my control,” he said, saying he was “very, very sorry.”

The driver, who said he was 82, has not been charged.

The boy attended Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda. In a tweet, Montgomery County At-Large Council member Evan Glass said he was devastated.

I’m absolutely devastated. My heart aches for this little boy’s family. It’s why we have to do everything we can to make our roads safer for all users and ensure that our kids are safe when they walk to school and wait for the school bus. https://t.co/8sPxvgGlNz — Evan Glass (@EvanMGlass) April 7, 2022

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.