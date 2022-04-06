3 hit near bus stop in Bethesda; boy in critical condition

Three people waiting at a bus stop in Bethesda, Maryland, Wednesday morning were struck by a car, including a young boy who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three people waiting at a bus stop in Bethesda, Maryland, Wednesday morning were struck by a car, including a young boy who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County police said the boy was struck at 8:22 a.m. near the area of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way. The driver of a Honda Accord, who was pulling out of the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, jumped the curb and him and struck the people waiting at the bus stop, police said.

The two other people who were hit were a man, who suffered minor injuries, and an infant in an stroller, who police said was apparently OK and unharmed.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram said the child who was critically injured is a student at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda.

Police said they aren’t sure yet what led to the crash or why the driver jumped the curb.

Photos at the scene of the crash show the Accord crashed into a tree along the side of the road and a nearby MCPS school bus.

Grosvenor Lane is closed between Rockville Pike/Maryland Route 355 and King Charles Way for the police investigation.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and Acacia James contributed to this report.