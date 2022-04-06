RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3 hit near bus…

3 hit near bus stop in Bethesda; boy in critical condition

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 6, 2022, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A Montgomery County, Maryland, student was struck in Bethesda on April 6, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Three people waiting at a bus stop in Bethesda, Maryland, Wednesday morning were struck by a car, including a young boy who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County police said the boy was struck at 8:22 a.m. near the area of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way. The driver of a Honda Accord, who was pulling out of the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, jumped the curb and him and struck the people waiting at the bus stop, police said.

The two other people who were hit were a man, who suffered minor injuries, and an infant in an stroller, who police said was apparently OK and unharmed.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram said the child who was critically injured is a student at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda.

Police said they aren’t sure yet what led to the crash or why the driver jumped the curb.

Photos at the scene of the crash show the Accord crashed into a tree along the side of the road and a nearby MCPS school bus.

Grosvenor Lane is closed between Rockville Pike/Maryland Route 355 and King Charles Way for the police investigation.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and Acacia James contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats tell USPS to ‘go back to the drawing board’ on electric vehicle cost analysis

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up