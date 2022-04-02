2 Maryland troopers struck in vehicles by suspected impaired driver in Montgomery Co.

Two Maryland state troopers were struck in their vehicles by a suspected impaired driver in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The troopers were struck on Interstate 270, according to a release.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Rockville Barrack received multiple calls from motorists reporting a suspected impaired driver driving southbound on I-270, a release said.

Troopers were immediately dispatched to the area of I-270 and Montrose Road.

The troopers parked their vehicles on the left shoulder with their emergency lights on, and sat inside the cars, awaiting the driver. Moments later, police said both patrol cars were struck by the same driver in a 2010 Chevy Impala traveling on southbound on I-270.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene as well as personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Investigators of the crash believe drug impairment was a contributing factor.

The investigation is still underway, in consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney. No charges have been filed yet against the Frederick City driver.

The driver was transported from the scene by ambulance to Suburban Hospital.

Both troopers involved are assigned to the Rockville Barrack. They were also taken to Suburban Hospital for treatment and later released, according to the Maryland State Police.