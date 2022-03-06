CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Red Cross assists 100…

Red Cross assists 100 affected by Silver Spring apartment explosion

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Red Cross gave out meals, hygiene kits and tote bags over the weekend to about 100 affected residents of an apartment that went up in flames Thursday after an explosion.

Courtesy Red Cross NCGC
The Red Cross gave out meals, hygiene kits and tote bags over the weekend to about 100 affected residents of an apartment that went up in flames Thursday after an explosion.

Courtesy Red Cross NCGC
The Red Cross gave out meals, hygiene kits and tote bags over the weekend to about 100 affected residents of an apartment that went up in flames Thursday after an explosion.

Courtesy Red Cross NCGC
The Red Cross gave out meals, hygiene kits and tote bags over the weekend to about 100 affected residents of an apartment that went up in flames Thursday after an explosion.

Courtesy Red Cross NCGC
What was left of an apartment building in the Friendly Garden apartment complex after an explosion and fire Thursday.

AP/Jose Luis Magana
(1/5)

Work continued over the weekend to help about 100 people who lost their homes to an explosion in Silver Spring that happened Thursday.

The Red Cross held an informational meeting Sunday, so affected residents of the Friendly Garden Apartments could learn about available resources and the recovery process. Meals, hygiene kits and tote bags were also given out to the approximately 100 people affected.

The blast sent 14 people to the hospital, seven remained there as of Friday afternoon, including two children, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS. Fire investigators said they found a cut gas line in the basement of the apartment building, but the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have suffered loss due to this horrific incident,” Curt Luthye, Executive Director for the Red Cross of Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties, said in a news release. “Our trained volunteers stand ready to support those with disaster-caused needs, for as long as help is needed.”

 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up