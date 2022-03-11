PHOTOS: Montgomery Co. police looking for armed carjacking suspect in Silver Spring

Authorities said a witness helped the victim chase after the suspect to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Bel Pre Road, where the suspect subsequently threatened the victim with a knife and told him to stay away.
After reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station, detectives described the suspect as a Black man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers in the footage.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the detectives at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect.