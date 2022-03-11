PHOTOS: Montgomery Co. police looking for armed carjacking suspect in Silver Spring

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of carrying out an armed carjacking earlier this month.

The suspect in a March 2 armed carjacking in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police describe the suspect as a Black man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers in the footage. Courtesy Montgomery County police The suspect in a March 2 armed carjacking in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police describe the suspect as a Black man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers in the footage. Courtesy Montgomery County police The suspect in a March 2 armed carjacking in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police describe the suspect as a Black man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers in the footage. Courtesy Montgomery County police ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of carrying out an armed carjacking earlier this month.

Police said that the suspect was involved in the March 2 carjacking at the Citgo gas station in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.

Around 10 p.m. that night, police said the victim left his car unlocked and his keys in the ignition while going inside the gas station to grab some food.

The suspect then got into the victim’s unoccupied silver 2006 Honda Accord with the Maryland license plate 1EK3411 and drove away.

Authorities said a witness helped the victim chase after the suspect to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Bel Pre Road, where the suspect subsequently threatened the victim with a knife and told him to stay away.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station, detectives described the suspect as a Black man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers in the footage.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the detectives at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect.