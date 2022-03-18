RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Park Police find body of Md. woman missing from C&O Canal

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 11:34 PM

U.S. Park Police have found the body of a Maryland woman who was missing from the C&O Canal last January.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 6 in Bethesda. On the same day, Park Police responded for a missing persons report at the C&O Canal in the area of Lock #7 near Cabin John.

On March 8, Park Police arrived in the area of Lock #5 near Brookmont for a report of a “possible deceased female.” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were also dispatched to the scene and recovered the body.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim as Zitko, and her relatives have been notified, Park Police said in a statement.

The cause and manner of death are not yet determined, but authorities said preliminary information does not indicate foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on what happened should call Park Police at 888-361-3332 or 202-379-4877.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

