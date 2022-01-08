CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Police search for 54-year-old Md. woman missing from C&O Canal area of Cabin John

Joshua Barlow

January 8, 2022

The United States Park Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Maryland woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Investigators with USPP say 54-year-old Sibylle Zitko went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, Md on Thursday, Jan. 6. She had last been seen in Bethesda, Maryland, around 6 a.m. that morning.

54-year-old Sibylle Zitko went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, Md on Thursday, Jan. 6. (Photo Bill Frick via Twitter)

USPP said Zitko may have been wearing a brown, knee-length winter coat and was driving a black Volkswagen SUV with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information that may help locate Zitko, is being asked to contact USPP Dispatch line at 202-610-7500.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

