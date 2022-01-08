Police search for 54-year-old Md. woman missing from C&O Canal area of Cabin John

The United States Park Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Maryland woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Investigators with USPP say 54-year-old Sibylle Zitko went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, Md on Thursday, Jan. 6. She had last been seen in Bethesda, Maryland, around 6 a.m. that morning.

USPP said Zitko may have been wearing a brown, knee-length winter coat and was driving a black Volkswagen SUV with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information that may help locate Zitko, is being asked to contact USPP Dispatch line at 202-610-7500.