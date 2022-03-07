CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. school board…

Montgomery Co. school board expected to lift mask mandate

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County’s Board of Education is expected to lift the school system’s mask mandate during its meeting Tuesday.

The school system telegraphed the likelihood of ending the requirement when it posted a statement on Feb. 26 saying the move was “anticipated.” That statement was posted one day after state lawmakers approved a plan to turn the decision on masks in schools over to local districts.

The union that represents more than 14,000 Montgomery County Public Schools employees says it agrees with the plans. But in prerecorded testimony for Tuesday’s meeting, Jennifer Martin, the president of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), asked about provisions for those students and teachers who are considered at high risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

“What accommodations will be made for those individuals?” she asked. “We must ensure the well being of high-risk populations within MCPS.”

MCEA says masks are just one part of a layered approach to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, Martin said.

“We support having all students and staff tested for COVID-19 before returning from spring break, when many of us may be traveling to places where COVID transmission rates are still high,” she said.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up