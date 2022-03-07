The union that represents over 14,000 Montgomery County Public Schools employees says it agrees with the plans.

Montgomery County’s Board of Education is expected to lift the school system’s mask mandate during its meeting Tuesday.

The school system telegraphed the likelihood of ending the requirement when it posted a statement on Feb. 26 saying the move was “anticipated.” That statement was posted one day after state lawmakers approved a plan to turn the decision on masks in schools over to local districts.

The union that represents more than 14,000 Montgomery County Public Schools employees says it agrees with the plans. But in prerecorded testimony for Tuesday’s meeting, Jennifer Martin, the president of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), asked about provisions for those students and teachers who are considered at high risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

“What accommodations will be made for those individuals?” she asked. “We must ensure the well being of high-risk populations within MCPS.”

MCEA says masks are just one part of a layered approach to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, Martin said.

“We support having all students and staff tested for COVID-19 before returning from spring break, when many of us may be traveling to places where COVID transmission rates are still high,” she said.