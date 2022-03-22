Montgomery Co. to keep streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton open until Labor Day

Montgomery County, Maryland, will keep streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton open at least through Labor Day.

Montgomery County, Maryland, will keep streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton open at least through Labor Day, the county’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Streeteries were established during the pandemic to help restaurants by closing off street traffic to create outdoor dining space. They’ve popped up across the area, giving local restaurants a much-needed economic boost.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) said it will extend its Shared Streets program through the summer at least until Labor Day, Sept. 5. The county’s streeteries are located in the downtown areas of Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

“Our Streeteries program has helped reduce the transmission of the COVID virus while helping keep our restaurants in business and workers employed,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release.

“These are family friendly spaces that encourage community gathering and create enticing destinations throughout the County. As the weather begins to warm up over the next several weeks, I encourage all residents to enjoy these outdoor dining experiences and continue to support our local businesses,” he said.

The county’s Regional Services Centers have been collecting feedback on the program and said the program has been popular with businesses and residents.

“In addition to being a popular destination for outdoor dining, streeteries have contributed to people’s health and well-being by supporting walking, biking and spending time outdoors,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin.

Kathie Durbin, director of the Alcohol Beverage Services, said streeteries also have a variety of business models.

“For instance, some have extended cafes with alcohol service within that area and others allow open seating with a designated area to eat and drink,” she said in the news release. “Overall, the streeteries have been very positive. Businesses have been doing a good job developing alcohol policies to keep customers safe, we have not experienced a lot of violations.”

Residents who want to offer their feedback on a local Shared Streets program can call 311 and ask to be connected to the Regional Services Office for their area.