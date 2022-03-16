RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
For St. Patrick’s Day, Montgomery County encourages residents to plan a safe ride in advance

March 16, 2022, 5:48 PM

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking holidays in Montgomery County, Maryland. It can also be a dangerous time to be on the road.

To prevent drunk driving crashes, the Montgomery County Police Department will step up impaired driving enforcement and set up a DUI checkpoint.

The county Department of Transportation is also providing free and low-cost options for getting home safely.

MCDOT’s Ride On buses are free to all passengers, with 79 routes operating through the county from 4 a.m. until midnight.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering subsidized Lyft rides home from 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, until 4 a.m. on Friday, March 18. A $15-off promotional code will be posted at SoberRide.com on March 17 at 3 p.m.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roadways,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “Be responsible. If you choose to celebrate with alcohol, plan out your night and arrange for a safe ride home in advance.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 287 people died in drunk driving crashes on the nation’s roads around St. Patrick’s Day between 2016 and 2020.

