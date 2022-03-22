RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing outside Rockville home

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 12:14 PM

A man was stabbed to death outside his home in Rockville, Maryland, during a fight with another man, Montgomery County police say.

In a news release, police said officers were initially called to the 10100 block of Reprise Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. However, when they arrived they found 21-year-old Deonte Foreman suffering from multiple stab wounds in front of his home.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Demarco Rayford, 26, of Gaithersburg was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

Homicide detectives said Rayford and Foreman were arguing before the fight escalated and Rayford allegedly stabbed the other man.

Police are still investigating.

Below is a map of the area.

