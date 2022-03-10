Horse dies in Montgomery Co. barn fire

A horse is dead following an early morning barn fire in Montgomery County on Thursday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded to flames from a horse barn at 12200 Stoney Creek Road after a neighbor first reported seeing “a glow in the sky” at about 4:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene to find “heavy fire conditions,” adding that “the barn was basically on the ground when we got here.”

Piringer said the horse barn, which normally housed two horses, hay and was wired for electricity, was a “total loss,” estimated to be about $100,000.

The pair of horses initially escaped the flames, according to Piringer, but one of the animals went back inside and “succumbed to injuries.”

ICYMI (~445a) Stony Creek Road near Wetherfield Lane, Potomac, 40×50 (wood) horse barn, fully engulfed upon arrival, barn is located ~2700’ off hard surfaces road, 1 horse escaped another (1) perished https://t.co/aswDdR7LY5 pic.twitter.com/z5OTBncUUe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 10, 2022



The condition of the surviving horse was not provided.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

