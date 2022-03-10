RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Horse dies in Montgomery Co. barn fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 10:45 AM

A horse is dead following an early morning barn fire in Potomac, Maryland, on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to flames from a horse barn at 12200 Stoney Creek Road after a neighbor first reported seeing “a glow in the sky” at about 4:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene to find “heavy fire conditions,” adding that “the barn was basically on the ground when we got here.”

Piringer said the horse barn, which normally housed two horses, hay and was wired for electricity, was a “total loss,” estimated to be about $100,000.

The pair of horses initially escaped the flames, according to Piringer, but one of the animals went back inside and “succumbed to injuries.”


The condition of the surviving horse was not provided.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

 

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

