Girls’ sports get funding boost in Montgomery Co.

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 6:02 AM

Girls’ sports are getting a financial shot in the arm in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Right now, the county recreation department’s only large youth sports league is basketball, “and one of the things that we see is that, after about the age of 10, the genders begin to divide on a sport like that, and unfortunately, girls begin to play less,” said Councilmember Hans Riemer.

In response, the county council approved a $100,000 special appropriation for the county department of recreation to engage elementary and middle school girls in volleyball, softball, lacrosse and soccer this fiscal year, with the goal of establishing countywide recreational leagues for those sports in the next fiscal year.

The Montgomery County Recreation Department will offer introductory activities, instructional skills classes and clinics in the sports.

“This is funding to get us to July 1, and we anticipate annualizing the funding in the budget,” Riemer said.

“I am so enthusiastic about this particular appropriation,” said Councilmember Nancy Navarro. “Obviously we understand the very important role that sports play in the lives of girls and young women.”

The funding also will support the expansion of a girls’ soccer program, Soccer 4 Change.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP.

