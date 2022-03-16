Footage from fatal Montgomery Co. police pursuit released

Montgomery County police released dashboard and body-worn camera footage from a fatal Feb. 26 pursuit in which a woman died.

Police said Noraly Paz Chavez, 26, of Riverdale, drove away when Officer Antonio Copeland, who has worked for the Montgomery County Police Department for 16 1/2 years, tried to perform a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in North Bethesda.

According to the video, Copeland told the dispatcher Chavez might be driving under the influence and pursues her.

Chavez lost control of her vehicle while being pursued and crashed in Wheaton. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.

Video from Montgomery County police is on YouTube.