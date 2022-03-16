RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Footage from fatal Montgomery Co. police pursuit released

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 1:33 PM

Montgomery County police in Maryland released dashboard and body-worn camera footage from a Feb. 26 pursuit in which a woman died.

Police said Noraly Paz Chavez, 26, of Riverdale, drove away when Officer Antonio Copeland, who has worked for the Montgomery County Police Department for 16 1/2 years, tried to perform a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in North Bethesda.

According to the video, Copeland told the dispatcher Chavez might be driving under the influence and pursues her.

Chavez lost control of her vehicle while being pursued and crashed in Wheaton. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.

Video from Montgomery County police is on YouTube.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

