CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Some Md. school systems…

Some Md. school systems end mask mandates. Where does Montgomery County stand?

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Some school systems are ending mask mandates now that the Maryland State Board of Education said it’s up to the counties to make them optional. The state’s largest school system in Montgomery County is waiting, for now.

Students in Howard County public schools will no longer be required to wear masks indoors starting on March 1.

But Montgomery County students will have to keep those masks on.

“We’re never going to have a decision that is good for everyone,” said Montgomery County School Board member Rebecca Smondrowski.

The board discussed ending the mask mandate in schools at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Of those who spoke on the matter, Smondrowski and Karla Silvestre said they are in favor of lifting the mask mandate in schools.

“We have to have an exit plan. I support going mask optional,” Silvestre said.

Student board member Hana O’Looney said it’s too soon.

“We just want our schools to be comfortable spaces for students. The last thing I want to do is to make them not comfortable for students,” O’Looney said. “I think our school system should follow CDC guidance at minimum.”

The state board has already approved “off ramps” for districts to lift their mandates.

This includes at least 80% of a county’s population being vaccinated. Montgomery County’s rate exceeds 85%.

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight said she thinks they should wait until a state legislative committee agrees with the state board of education decision.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up