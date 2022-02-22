Police ID worker stabbed to death at Lakeforest Mall

The worker who was stabbed to death at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday has been identified.

Montgomery County police said Tuesday Jose Alexander Maldonado, 23, of Gaithersburg, was stabbed at about 11 a.m. Monday near the food court. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Maldonado worked at the T-Mobile shop in the mall.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call the police at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. You don’t have to give your name.