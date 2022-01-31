NBC4 anchor Leon Harris arrested after crash, charged with DUI

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday following a crash in Montgomery County.

WTOP News partner NBC Washington, citing police, said Harris was driving along Bradley Boulevard near River Road when his car struck another vehicle, which then collided with a third car.

No one was seriously hurt, NBC Washington reported.

Harris was charged with DUI after the crash.

Harris tried to leave the scene when officers arrived, but he was stopped by police; he failed a sobriety test, and a breathalyzer test found his blood-alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit of 0.08%, NBC Washington reported.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County police for more information.

NBC Washington said Harris won’t be appearing on air during the investigation.