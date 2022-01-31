CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
NBC4 anchor Leon Harris arrested after crash, charged with DUI

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 5:30 PM

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to NBC Washington.

WTOP News partner NBC Washington, citing police, said Harris was driving along Bradley Boulevard near River Road when his car struck another vehicle, which then collided with a third car.

No one was seriously hurt, NBC Washington reported.

Harris was charged with DUI after the crash.

Harris tried to leave the scene when officers arrived, but he was stopped by police; he failed a sobriety test, and a breathalyzer test found his blood-alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit of 0.08%, NBC Washington reported.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County police for more information.

NBC Washington said Harris won’t be appearing on air during the investigation.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

