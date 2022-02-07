OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. mother accused of…

Md. mother accused of starving daughter to death pleads guilty but not criminally responsible

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, mother has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible for starving her child to death in June 2020.

Kiearra Tolson made the plea on Monday, which is the state’s version of a plea of guilty by reason of insanity.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tolson entered the plea for the two charges against her, murder and child abuse first degree resulting in death. Both are felony charges with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Tolson, 23, is accused of not giving her 15-month-old daughter Blair Niles food over the course of 3 1/2 half weeks, which resulted in the girl’s death. Once the child died, Tolson is accused of putting the baby into a blue pillowcase and discarding the child’s body in a dumpster at her Silver Spring apartment complex. The child’s body was never found.

A month after her arrest, Tolson was found not competent to stand trial.

The state’s attorney’s office said the next step in the case will be for another hearing to be held that will decide if Tolson is a danger to herself or the community. No date for that hearing has been set.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up