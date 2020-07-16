Judge to rule on competency of Md. mother charged with starving toddler, dumping her

A Montgomery County judge will likely decide whether a mother charged with starving her toddler to death and tossing her body in a dumpster is competent to stand trial for murder.

Kierra Tolson, 23, of Silver Spring, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-month-old daughter Blair Niles.

Last week, District Court Judge John Moffett ordered Tolson undergo a psychiatric diagnostic evaluation at the Montgomery Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

In a bond hearing Thursday, after reviewing the doctor’s report, a judge will determine whether Tolson is competent to stand trial. The evaluation doesn’t look at whether a defendant was sane at the time of a crime, but focuses on whether the defendant understands the charges and can assist in readying a defense.

Typically, in a case in which a defendant is found incompetent to stand trial, the judge will order further testing and treatment at Clifton T. Perkins, the state psychiatric hospital.

In charging documents, a Montgomery County police officer said Tolson, in an interview, admitted starving her child for 3 1/2 weeks. On June 17, when the toddler was dead, Tolson said she put her in a blue pillowcase, and discarded the child’s body in a dumpster at her apartment complex.

During a search of her apartment, a blue pillow case was observed on one pillow, while a second pillow was missing a pillow case.

The child’s remains have not been found.