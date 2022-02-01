CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 11:49 PM

One person has been killed and two others are hurt following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Friday around 4:40 p.m. on Route 27 (Ridge Road) between Davis Mill and Sweepstakes roads in Damascus.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while another adult was killed, following the collision of two vehicles, Montgomery County police said.

The area was shut down for the investigation and reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

