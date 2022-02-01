1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County crash

One person has been killed and two others are hurt following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

One person has been killed and two others are hurt following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Friday around 4:40 p.m. on Route 27 (Ridge Road) between Davis Mill and Sweepstakes roads in Damascus.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while another adult was killed, following the collision of two vehicles, Montgomery County police said.

ICYMI (~445p) Ridge Rd , Two (2) vehicle collision with entrapment, a total of 2 patients, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 1 adult Priority 2 trauma & 1 Priority 1 trauma (w/ life-threatening injuries) https://t.co/eXeDmgWuq7 pic.twitter.com/jEwf2L7aJy — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 25, 2022

The area was shut down for the investigation and reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

Below is the area where the crash happened.