CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Potomac dad's piano skills…

Potomac dad’s piano skills make him a TikTok star

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Potomac, Maryland, father has found stardom on the social media app TikTok. Dan Binstock has played piano his entire life, but he can also play a song immediately after listening to it.

During the pandemic, he began a TikTok channel that began with his daughter quizzing him on songs but has since grown into taking countless requests from the thousands of people watching his videos, one of which has more than 23 million views.

“It’s so weird that so many people are responding to it like this,” Binstock told WTOP.

Initially, when Binstock presented the TikTok idea to a focus group, made up of his two young daughters, it wasn’t well received.

“They both were completely embarrassed of me. They said, ‘This is ridiculous, you’re 48 years old, you shouldn’t be on TikTok,’” Binstock joked.

But both girls eventually had a change of heart, and his daughter Alexa became a producer of sorts, helping dad shoot, edit and post videos. She would even push her dad to make more videos when viewership levels dropped.

“She would text me from school and she still does, and she goes, ‘Dad, you’ve got to post something, people aren’t watching anymore,” Binstock said.

How can he listen to songs and play them back by ear so quickly? Binstock said part of it is because of a condition he has known as synesthesia. It is a perceptual phenomenon in which he doesn’t only hear music, he sees the sound.

“So my whole life, whenever I’ve heard something, I just hear it in colors and notes,” Binstock said.

Binstock said it began at the age of 5, when his parents took him to see the musical “Oklahoma!” Afterward, he started playing it on the piano at home.

His daughter Alexa recalled that before he reached TikTok celebrity status, her father would start playing music that she’d play from her phone.

“I’ll just be scrolling on TikTok and I’ll be like sitting on the couch and like all of a sudden I’ll hear him playing the sound on the piano,” Binstock’s daughter said.

Alexa, 15, said it isn’t bad having a TikTok star for a dad.

“I was in the bathroom at school one day and someone was like, ‘I found your dad’s TikTok.’”

The teen said it is cool to share in her father’s online success and see the numbers go up as more and more people watch his videos.

Binstock said he has received inquiries from record labels and organizations wanting to sponsor his content, but as the recruiter for law firms at Garrison & Sisson, he said he won’t be taking the show on the road.

“I can’t quit my day job any time soon,” Binstock said.

He did say he plans to keep the TikTok videos coming.

“As much as people enjoy hearing the music, I will keep doing this because it’s my favorite thing in the world to do,” he said.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up