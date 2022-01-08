Police: Man gets stuck in chimney trying to rob Montgomery Co. home

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after getting stuck in the chimney of a Silver Spring, Maryland, home that he was trying to rob.
It all started around when police were called about an attempted robbery at a home owned by Holy Cross in the 9000 block of Dameron Drive at about 5:31 a.m.
Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said the man was trying to rob the home when he ended up stuck.
Update – Dameron Dr, Silver Spring, extrication in process, man stuck in chimney, @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/AE6WyMwFLK pic.twitter.com/IQPAMH1riA
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2022
It’s unclear how the man ended up trapped in the chimney, but it took fire crews an hour and a half to free him — brick by brick.
(1/7) Just before 6a @mcfrs called to assist PD removing a man stuck in chimney, he was not authorized to be there. Rescue crews methodically removed the wall & bricks from around the chimney. He was extracted ~730a & transported to trauma center, ~2 dozen FFs on scene https://t.co/WQJAWoxoYP pic.twitter.com/mCPDyuwGGx
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2022
The man suffered minor injuries, according to police, who said that paramedics took the man to the hospital with a police “escort.”
Below is the area where the incident took place:
This is a developing story. Keep it here with WTOP for the latest updates.
WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.