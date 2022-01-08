CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Man gets stuck…

Police: Man gets stuck in chimney trying to rob Montgomery Co. home

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

January 8, 2022, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A man got stuck in the chimney of a Silver Spring he was trying to rob.

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after getting stuck in the chimney of a Silver Spring, Maryland, home that he was trying to rob.

It all started around when police were called about an attempted robbery at a home owned by Holy Cross in the 9000 block of Dameron Drive at about 5:31 a.m.

Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said the man was trying to rob the home when he ended up stuck.

It’s unclear how the man ended up trapped in the chimney, but it took fire crews an hour and a half to free him — brick by brick.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to police, who said that paramedics took the man to the hospital with a police “escort.”

Below is the area where the incident took place:

This is a developing story. Keep it here with WTOP for the latest updates.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up