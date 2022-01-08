Police: Man gets stuck in chimney trying to rob Montgomery Co. home

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after getting stuck in the chimney of a house that wasn't his in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after getting stuck in the chimney of a Silver Spring, Maryland, home that he was trying to rob.

It all started around when police were called about an attempted robbery at a home owned by Holy Cross in the 9000 block of Dameron Drive at about 5:31 a.m.

Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said the man was trying to rob the home when he ended up stuck.

It’s unclear how the man ended up trapped in the chimney, but it took fire crews an hour and a half to free him — brick by brick.

(1/7) Just before 6a @mcfrs called to assist PD removing a man stuck in chimney, he was not authorized to be there. Rescue crews methodically removed the wall & bricks from around the chimney. He was extracted ~730a & transported to trauma center, ~2 dozen FFs on scene https://t.co/WQJAWoxoYP pic.twitter.com/mCPDyuwGGx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2022

The man suffered minor injuries, according to police, who said that paramedics took the man to the hospital with a police “escort.”

Below is the area where the incident took place:

This is a developing story. Keep it here with WTOP for the latest updates.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.